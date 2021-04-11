80-year-old teacher runs free classes for poor children in Bình Phước

Ngô Tùng Bích, 80 years old, teaches poor children in the border area of Bình Phước Province to practise writing letters. — Photo sggp.org.vn BÌNH PHƯỚC — Though he may be 80 years old, Ngô Tùng Bích is far from retired. The man in Tân Hòa Village, southern Bình Phước Province, teaches poor children in his area for free. Tân Hòa, Tân Tiến Commune has a border with Cambodia where people from several ethnic groups live. Their life remains unstable and depends largely on farming. After seeing children at school age who were still illiterate or had dropped out of school, Bích opened free classes to teach children from grade one to grade five in 2009. "On the first days when classes had just opened, I taught them in a hut with a roof made from leaves and some old furniture for five to seven children to sit on," he told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper. Bích had to teach children in five grades at the same time. One group learned maths, one studied writing, another practised reading. Word of the classes spread in the area and more and more students signed up. During the summer holidays, the class receives… Read full this story

