2021 National Environmental Report to focus on air quality

the air quality in many localities nationwide has decreased since 2018, especially in Hà Nội and HCM City. — Photo thuongtruong.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The 2021 National Environmental Report will focus on air quality and solutions to improve it. The Việt Nam Environment Administration said air quality was selected as the focus for its 2021 report because the administration's initial assessment showed air pollution in some big cities was at poor levels during 2016-20, impacting people's health. Per the assessment, the air quality in many localities nationwide has decreased since 2018, especially in Hà Nội and HCM City. Air pollution in northern provinces, especially Hà Nội, had received a great deal of public attention, the administration said, adding that air pollution was a common issue in major cities in developing countries. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on March 15 sent a document to the People's Committee and the Natural Resources and Environment Departments of provinces and cities to ask them to provide information and data related to air quality to serve the compilation of the 2021 national environmental report. The Natural Resources and Environment Departments of provinces and cities were told to send their air quality data to… Read full this story

