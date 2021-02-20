17 collectives, 33 individuals honoured for overseas Vietnamese affairs

As many as 17 collectives and 33 individuals were honoured at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20 for their achievements in overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the city for the 2018-2020 period. At the event (Photo: vtc.vn) Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Foreign Ministry's State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State highly appreciate OVs' great and important contributions to the cause of national construction and development. The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad an inseparable part and resource of the nation, and a friendship bridge between Vietnam and the world, he said. According to him, more than 5.3 million Vietnamese are living in 153 countries and territories worldwide. Apart from integrating into host societies, they are serving as messengers of culture to popularise the image of Vietnam to international friends. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they also partnered with host authorities and left good impression in the mind of international friends. Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc affirmed that the Vietnamese community abroad have been making contributions to maintaining cultural identity and popularising values of national culture,… Read full this story

