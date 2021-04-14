16 new imported cases reported on Wednesday evening

Five cases returned to Việt Nam from Russia on the flight No VN5062 on April 12; one Indian expert arrived in the country on April 10 on the flight No EK392; one American expert flied from the US via Singapore to Việt Nam on the flight No SQ178 on March 28; a Vietnamese woman returned to Việt Nam from the US via South Korea on the flight No OZ735 on April 10; three Vietnamese from Japan landed in Việt Nam on April 9 on the flight No JL751; two Vietnamese arriving from Japan on the flight No VN5319 on April 5; one Vietnamese from Japan to Đà Nẵng on the flight No VJ2519 on April 12; and the remaining two also from Japan on the flight No VN5313, arriving in Đà Nẵng City on April 11. All were put under immediate quarantine.

