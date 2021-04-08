14th National Assembly’s last session wraps up

In his closing address, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after 12 days of urgent, serious, and responsible working, the legislature completed all of its agenda, making the 11th sitting a success. The NA comprehensively summarized the performance of State agencies in the 2016-2021 tenure and decided upon personnel tasks and other important matters. The legislature spent a lot of time discussing and evaluating working reports from the NA, the State President, the Government, NA bodies, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy, and the State Audit Office, he said. The NA agreed that, in this term, despite the difficulties and complexities, under the leadership of the Party and with the consent and support of the people, State agencies did their best to fully perform their functions, tasks, and powers as prescribed, recording important achievements and leaving many outstanding marks on national construction and development. The people and voters nationwide acknowledged that the NA and its agencies raised the spirit of solidarity and sense of responsibility and introduced strong innovations to achieve comprehensive results in all working fields, creating an important foundation for the next legislature to continue to reform operational methods and improve the quality and efficiency… Read full this story

