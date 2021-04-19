A military officer receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Vĩnh Yên City, the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hùng HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese health ministry has announced the decision to divert 110,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, originally meant for police and army personnel, to local centres for disease control (CDCs) instead. These are among the 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that Việt Nam received via COVAX Facility, the global COVID-19 vaccine sharing scheme, on April 1, adding to the 111,000 doses bought from the company that had been used in the first-phase of the inoculation drive. Two weeks ago, the distribution plan in the second-phase of inoculation using COVAX doses was announced, but it has been revised. Regarding the total 80,000 vaccine doses previously destined for the army, the army would now get 35,000 doses. 34,500 doses will go to 44 local CDCs – 15,400 for the northern region, 8,200 for the central region, 3,450 for the Central Highlands region, and 7,250 for the southern region. 10,650 doses will be supplemented to five southern provinces and cities in the southwestern border – An Giang (2,200), Tây Ninh (2,250), Kiên Giang (2,200), Đồng Tháp (2,000) and Long… Read full this story

110,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses intended for police and army diverted to local CDCs: Health ministry have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.