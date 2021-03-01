Youths of Binh Dinh province respond to the “Border activities in March 2021” program

After the launching ceremony, over 200 officials and local Youth Union members cleaned up Tang Long 2 beach in Tam Quang Nam ward, Hoai Nhon town. Also, the Binh Dinh provincial Young Physicians Club worked with the Thu Phuc international clinic to provide free health checkups and medicines to 300 local people in Hoai Huong and Hoai Xuan wards of Hoai My and Hoai Hai communes, respectively. In addition, the organizers handed over 300 national flags to Youth Union members and fishermen, presented 5,000 medical facemasks to border guards of Binh Dinh province, and offered 20 gift packages, worth VND 500,000 each, to needy students with excellent academic grades in Hoai Nhon town. The program aims to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the 65th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Border Guard, and the 32nd anniversary of the Whole People’s Border Day. Moreover, the organizers also aim to raise local Youth Union members’ responsibility and awareness of protection of national sovereignty over borders, seas, and islands as well as the natural environment. Translated by Quynh Oanh

