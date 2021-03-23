Youth are backbone of nation: Party chief

An art performance at the event to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union . — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng highlighted the important role of young people in national development while attending a ceremony marking the 90th founding anniversary (March 26) of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU). The event held on Tuesday in Hà Nội also saw the participation of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, high-ranking officials and former officials of the Party and the State, former youth union secretaries and more than 1,000 current members of the HCYU. "The youth are an important part of the nation and the backbone of the country. If the youth are strong, the nation will be strong. In the strength of the nation, there is the power of the youth," Trọng said. Trọng praised generations of young people for their contributions to national liberation and safeguarding during the wars and today's national development. The HCYU has mobilised young people across the country to take part in a number of activities including educating children and adolescents, building firm and transparent Party committees and political system, he said. "Millions of excellent young people… Read full this story

