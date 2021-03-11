Young woman devotes career to wildlife protection

Studying in the UK, Nguyễn Ngọc Như Thảo had many opportunities to choose a job with a high salary. She, however, decided to go to Africa to take part in wildlife protection programmes and returned to Việt Nam with many dreams. Việt Nam News talks with Thảo about her desire to protect wild animals and her future plans. Nguyễn Ngọc Như Thảo Inner Sanctum: Can you tell us about yourself and your current job? My name is Nguyễn Ngọc Như Thảo (Thảo Nguyễn). I am a wildlife conservationist and wildlife photographer/cinematographer and consultant on environmental and conservation issues. I work for non-profit conservation organisations such as Born Free Foundation and Remembering Wildlife that represent the interests of humans not yet born and species that cannot talk. I have spent the last five years with Remembering Wildlife, best known for promoting awareness of nature and wildlife conservation, and also providing on-the-ground work such as ranger support, reserve management, and breeding and care-giving for rhinos, giraffes, lions, orangutans and other endangered animals in Africa and Asia. Through 2015 up to early 2020, I was closely involved with animal reserves and orphanages in different areas, such as South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Indonesia, and the high Arctic. I was involved in documenting the wildlife and the efforts that go into protecting the natural habitats and… Read full this story

