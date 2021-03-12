Young men launch organic farm after studying in Israel

Drying herbs under the sunshine at the Moshave Farm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân KHÁNH HÒA — Three years ago, the sugarcane growing area in Ninh Hòa Town, the south-central province of Khánh Hòa, was a barren land lot. Now, it is covered with green space of orchards and medicinal plants thanks to the organic farming model developed by a group of young men. The four young men, coming from different areas and with little farming experience, chose Ninh Hòa to start up the organic farm after training in Israel, the world's leading country in agricultural technology and exporter of farm produce. Nguyễn Tá Đông, 31 years old, hailing from Đắk Lắk Province, leader of the group, studied logistics while Nguyễn Mạnh Tiến, 26, studied marketing; Trương Hoàng Nam, 26, learned food technology and Phạm Minh Thông, 25, majored in economics. These different backgrounds are also advantages for the group because operating a high-tech organic and large-scale farm requires knowledge in various fields. Thanks to the knowledge and experience of the operators, Moshave Farm has orchards on 56ha with different kinds of fruits such as coconuts, pomelos, guavas, grapes, jackfruits, mangos and plants for herbal medicine as well as bred chickens and sheep…. Read full this story

