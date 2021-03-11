Young artists reinvigorate traditional theatre

Young actress Nhã Thi, one of the city's younger talents in the traditional operatic arts. Photo courtesy of HCM City Theatre Association HCM CITY— Young artists in traditional music and theatre are working to develop and promote their art among young audiences in HCM City. “I believe that becoming a cải lương (reformed opera) artist was my destiny,” said actress Trần Ngọc Nhã Thi, one of the city's younger talents in the traditional operatic arts. "I decided to improve my art, cải lương, a unique theatre of the South that began 100 years ago, by studying because I wanted to provide some new offerings for theatre lovers, particularly younger audiences." Thi recently passed the entrance exam to become a student in theatre directing at the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography. She will spend three years at the school starting in April. She was also honoured with the title ‘Outstanding Young Resident of HCM City 2020′ presented by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union last month. The annual awards aim to encourage young people who have made contributions in different fields to the city. In her mid-20s, the talented Thi has faced challenges luring audiences back to c ả i lương theatre. "Without my fans’ support, cải lương will not survive," said Thi. Since winning her first high prize… Read full this story

