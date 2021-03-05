Work on $15-million textile factory underway in Tây Ninh

The factory’s ground breaking ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hoảnh TÂY NINH – The Happytex Joint Stock Company began construction on Thursday of a US$15 million textile factory at the Trảng Bàng Industrial Park in the southern province of Tây Ninh. Covering an area of 25,000sq.m, the factory is designed to produce 2,000 tonnes of woven fabric each year for export. Construction is scheduled for completion in six months. According to the Management Board of Economic Zones of Tây Ninh, since the beginning of this year local industrial parks and economic zones have attracted four projects, including three foreign-invested projects worth $373.12 million USD. As of February, the province had attracted 364 investment projects, including 265 FDI and 99 domestically-invested projects with combined capital of over $8.3 billion, creating jobs for nearly 34,000 workers, it said. — VNS

