Word Bank, Green Climate Fund provide Việt Nam with $86.3 million to spur energy efficiency investments

Workers from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) instruct a business owner in Hà Nội's Thanh Oai District on how to use power economically and efficiently. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The World Bank, acting on behalf of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), has signed a grant worth US$11.3 million with the State Bank of Việt Nam to support the development of a commercial financing market for industrial energy efficiency investments. The total financing from the GCF also includes a $75 million guarantee. Out of the grant, $8.3 million will be used to build capacities for the private sector to identify, appraise and execute energy efficiency projects. It will also provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and authorities to strengthen policy frameworks and regulations and create an enabling environment to accelerate the energy efficiency market in Việt Nam. The remaining grant funds and the guarantee will be used to establish a risk-sharing facility to provide partial credit guarantees to support local banks who may risk potential defaults on loans for energy efficiency projects. By reducing lending risks, the facility is expected to mobilise about $250 million of commercial financing to be provided to industrial enterprises and energy service companies at competitive…

