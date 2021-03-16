Woodwork wizard creates the ultimate toys

COOL DUDE: 18-month-old Trương Thiện Bảo behind the wheel of his Bugatti Centodieci. Photo courtesy of Trương Văn Đạo Van Nguyen, Kieu Trinh & Paul Kennedy You would be hard-pressed to find an adolescent schoolboy anywhere in the world who doesn't love fast cars. On many a young man's bedroom walls from Hà Nội to Houston, you'll see posters of Ferraris, Bugattis and Lamborghinis. Children will be nodding off to sleep dreaming of one day owning a Spider, Centodieci or Aventador. Sadly for most those aspirations will never come true, but not so for one toddler in Bắc Ninh Province. He may be only 18 months old, but Trương Thiện Bảo already has these wheels – and it's all thanks to his father Trương Văn Đạo, a woodwork wizard who, along with his team, builds identical replicas of supercars. Bắc Ninh may be regarded as the carpentry capital of Việt Nam, but 30-year-old Đạo is more interested in making Ferraris than furniture. He has built his son a working replica, albeit a little smaller, of the Bugatti Centodieci. The boy already has a Ferrari and the latest project is a wooden version of the BMW 326 Hommage. All the cars are made… Read full this story

