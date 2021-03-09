Women in informal sectors in Huế and Đà Nẵng cities get help to rebuild their livelihoods

The New Zealand Embassy will provide NZ$ 50,000 (US$35,540) to a project to support 350 women workers in informal employment as street vendors, junk collectors, or housemaids, in cities of Đà Nẵng and Huế over the coming three months. Photo courtesy of New Zealand Embassy HÀ NỘI — As many as 350 women in the informal economy will receive cash and training assistance worth NZ$50,000 (US$35,540) to overcome the impact of COVID-19. The assistance, delivered by a project by New Zealand Embassy and ActionAid Vietnam, will reach female workers in the cities of Đà Nẵng and Huế who are working as street vendors, junk collectors, or housemaids. Speaking at the launch of the project “Leave No One Behind in the Struggle Against COVID–19”, New Zealand Chargé d’Affaires Joseph Mayhew said this was is a practical initiative to help ease the economic impacts of COVID-19 and strengthen the resilience of more than 350 women workers, and their families, in Đà Nẵng and Huế's informal sectors. "I believe that supporting women workers in sectors that are hardest hit by the pandemic is a vital component of robust, inclusive, and equitable recovery," he said. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted Việt Nam’s tourism industry, with Đà Nẵng and Thừa Thiên-Huế, the two major international tourism hubs,… Read full this story

