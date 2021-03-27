For a year now the family Ha Van Hoat, 69, in the northern Phu Tho Province has seen the most laughter and joy in 30 years. His daughter, Ha Thi Chien, returned home more than 30 years after being tricked and sold in China. Hoat’s family is poor. He walks with a limp due to a disability in his right leg while his wife has been lying in bed for years after suffering from a paralytic stroke. After feeding the family's geese, Chien returns to their hilltop stilt house, which was built with support from the government, approaches her mother's bed and cares for her. Despite the poverty, she says she is happier than in China. She recalls that when she was 12 she was tricked by an acquaintance who invited her to China and promptly sold her to a family as soon as they crossed the border. Ha Thi Chien in her house in northern Phu Tho Province. Photo by VnExpress/Le Lien. “They forced me be a sex worker at night. It was very humiliating. I tried to escape multiple times but failed since it was strictly guarded. They tortured me with whips after getting caught and I was… Read full this story

Woman trafficked to China finds way back home after 30 years have 326 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at March 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.