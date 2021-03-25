What ancient Greece can teach modern day Việt Nam

Brian Spence * Brian Spence The warrior Achilles is one of the great heroes of Greek mythology. According to legend, Achilles was extraordinarily strong, courageous and loyal, but he had one vulnerability: when his mother dunked him into the River Styx, whose waters conferred the invulnerability of the gods, she had to hold him by the heel and so left him with an area of weakness – one that eventually proved his undoing. Thus, when we speak of an otherwise indomitable person having a flaw that might not be easy to see, but can easily be their downfall, we talk of their "Achilles' heel". So, what has Greek mythology got to do with Việt Nam in the here and now? Well, it's that I perceive a real Achilles' heel evident in the business culture. One of the first things Westerners learn when trying to get to grips with Asian culture is the concept of "losing face". While everyone loathes the pains of shame and embarrassment, avoiding any loss of face in business seems like an overriding principle here. As with Achilles and his mythological heel, that focus can become a weakness that negates many strengths. It can also lead to great… Read full this story

