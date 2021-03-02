What afforded the coronavirus its Hai Duong foothold

Northern Hai Duong Province, currently Vietnam’s biggest coronavirus hotspot with 684 cases, was the epicenter of a new Covid-19 wave that has swept 13 cities and provinces since Jan. 28. Over a month later, Hai Duong is still detecting new transmissions every day, though the number of infections has markedly dropped since the province entered a 15-day social distancing period starting Feb. 16. Tran Dac Phu, an advisor to Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and former head of the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday said while Hai Duong has done its best to fight Covid-19 outbreaks, several challenges have caused infections to persevere in the province. The coronavirus wave in Hai Duong was noticed after a woman from the province entered Japan for work and eventually tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vietnam was only informed of the case thanks to the initiative of Japanese authorities, meaning isolation and contact tracing in the province only commenced after Covid-19 had supposedly spread in the community over an extended period of time. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam suspected the initial infection may have already been present in Hai Duong around 10 days… Read full this story

