World Bank Country Director for Việt Nam Carolyn Turk. —Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — World Bank Country Director for Việt Nam Carolyn Turk has praised the Vietnamese government, especially the way it has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent interview with the Việt Nam Government Portal, Turk congratulated the Government on its performance over the past five years, pointing out a number of ways it has succeeded. Firstly, enabling the business environment and administrative reforms . In addition to investing in reforms aimed at opening up to trade and FDI, Việt Nam also implemented a series of procedures aimed at reducing the cost of doing business by streamlining bureaucracy for companies over the past few years. Notably, the new Law on Enterprises took effect as of January 2021. The Government has cut 3,893 out of the total of 6,191 business conditions (accounting for 63 per cent). In term of administrative reforms, Việt Nam has sped up the digital transition, with the roll out of various public services on the digital space, and the opening of the first ever national public services portal. Noteworthy were the recent roll out of the digital databases for identifications, social security and land. Secondly, macroeconomic management: Public debt fell to 55.3 per cent in 2020 from 63.7 per… Read full this story

WB Country Director praises work of Vietnamese government have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.