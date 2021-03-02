Two delegations from the Naval Region 2 Command recently departed from Brigade 171’s port in Vung Tau, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, to bring Lunar New Year gifts to staff members working on the offshore economic, scientific and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and agencies, organisations and military units based in Con Dao island district. Branches of apricot and peach blossoms, which are traditional Tet decoration items, are among Tet gifts sent from the mainland to DK1 platforms and Con Dao island district. (Photo: VNA) A naval official bids farewell to his family before setting out for duty. (Photo: VNA) A naval official bids farewell to his family before setting out for duty. (Photo: VNA) The gifts are expected to bring a warm Tet for soldiers who safeguard the sacred sea and sky of the nation. (Photo: VNA) The delegations also take along gifts sent from the Ministry of Defence, Vietnam People’s Navy, Naval Region 2 Command, and individuals nationwide. (Photo: VNA) Naval soldiers load the last Tet gifts onto a vessel before departing for DK1 platforms and Con Dao island district. (Photo: VNA) VNP/VNA Soldiers on DK1 platforms receive festive gifts ahead of Tet A delegation from the Navy… Read full this story

Warm Tet brought to offshore platforms, islands have 309 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.