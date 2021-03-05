Volunteers sought for second locally made COVID-19 vaccine trials

US symposium features life, career of President Hồ Chí Minh Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh Special stamp released to commemorate President Hồ Choosing the perfect place for Uncle Hồ’s statue Tree-planting campaigns launched to mark President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthday Volunteers for Việt Nam’s second COVID-19 vaccine, COVIVAC, apply for human trial participation at Hà Nội Medical University on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Volunteers aged from 18-59 and living in Hà Nội, can register for human trials of Việt Nam’s second COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIVAC from Friday morning. In the first phase,150 healthy volunteers will be injected with two 5ml doses over 28 days. They will be divided into five groups, including one group provided with placebo shots, and their health will be closely monitored within 24 hours after injections. Each volunteer will have their health checked up to eight times in 12 months. After 43 days since the first phase starts and shows good results, the second phase will be carried out at the medical centre of Thái Bình Province’s Vũ Thư District, with 300 volunteers. The homegrown vaccine has been developed by the Nha Trang-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical… Read full this story

