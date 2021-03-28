Volunteers help drivers in trouble in HCM City

Members of the voluntary supporting team help to fix a broken-down motorbike in Bình Tân District, HCM City. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HCM CITY — After finishing his daily job as a construction worker, at about 8pm most days Nguyễn Thanh Hiền gets on his motorbike and starts helping others. Hiền is head of a voluntary support team that helps drivers that run into trouble in Bình Tân District, HCM City. The 32-member team was established in 2018 and works every day from 8pm until midnight, Hiền said. The idea to start the team came to Hiền after he went home from work late one day. "My motorbike suddenly broke down when I was on the way home. Then, I had to walk and take the motorbike a long distance without help. It made me very tired," he said. He thought that even though he was a young person, he still felt very tired because he had to push the vehicle a long distance, he said, vietnamnet.vn reported. He thought the same situation would have been even worse for an elderly person or a woman, he said. "The idea to establish the support team was born," he said. The team patrols the streets of the district and offers free tyre… Read full this story

