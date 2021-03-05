VNMAC marks its 7th founding anniversary

Reportedly, the center’s personnel have always fulfilled their assigned missions successfully under the leadership of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701 in short) and the Ministry of National Defense and the Engineering Corps. In addition, the unit has completed the National Action Programme on Overcoming the Aftermath of Bombs, Mines and Explosives Left by the War in the 2014-2020 period and proposed documents related to managing and overcoming war-left Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) consequences for the Government’s and the Defense Ministry’s approval. Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Colonel Giang Cong Bau, VNMAC’s Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director held that the center’s leadership and staff will continue to promote solidarity and determination to fulfill their 2021 missions, contributing to overcoming war-left UXO consequences and ensuring safe lives for people. Translated by Trung Thanh

