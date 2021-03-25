VN stands ready to engage with ASEAN members on Myanmar situation: Spokesperson

Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam, addressed the press briefing held in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam stands ready to discuss with other fellow ASEAN members on appropriate measures to address the situation in Myanmar, Vietnamese foreign ministry spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said. She made the statement during the press briefing held in Hà Nội on Thursday when asked on Việt Nam's stance regarding the calls of some ASEAN leaders to immediately hold a high-level meeting on Myanmar. "As stated before, Việt Nam is concerned with the instability, rising violence, and serious casualties in Myanmar," the Vietnamese diplomat reiterated. Việt Nam welcomes initiatives that would support Myanmar in overcoming hardship and stabilising the situation, contributing to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous ASEAN region, Hằng said. She added that all proposals from ASEAN members would be considered based on ASEAN's principles and procedures. Đỗ Hùng Việt, Director-General, Department of International Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the press briefing said that as Việt Nam will serve as the President of the UN Security Council in April this year, it is open to more meetings on Myanmar despite… Read full this story

