VN ‘seriously concerned’ about Myanmar situation, asks for safeguarding of its citizens

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng responded to press queries during the regular briefing on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is “seriously concerned over “escalating violence and fatalities” in Myanmar recently and has asked Myanmar to protect Vietnamese citizens and businesses in the country, the foreign spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Thursday. Responding to media queries on the protests against the military rule in Myanmar, the Vietnamese diplomat called on all related parties to exercise “utmost restraint”, avoid the use of excessive violence, and try to resolve conflicts via dialogues. “We hope the situation in Myanmar soon stabilises, for the sake of the people and for the sake of stability in the region,” Hằng noted. Việt Nam also shares the common position of Southeast Asian members stated in the ASEAN Chairman's Statement on The Developments in The Republic of The Union of Myanmar (dated February 1, 2021), the Chair's Statement on the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM) on March 2, 2021, in which emphasis is placed on the adherence to the ASEAN Charter to promote “dialogue and reconciliation”, and hopes that Myanmar would soon return to normal on the basis of the people’s will,… Read full this story

