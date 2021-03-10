VN, Laos, Cambodia agree to boost border gate cooperation

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hold talks with his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Thongloun Sisoulith and Samdech Techo Hun Sen, respectively, via videoconference on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Thongloun Sisoulith and Samdech Techo Hun Sen agreed to create favourable conditions for customs clearance via border gates during talks held via a videoconference on Wednesday. These were the first online discussions held between the three PMs during the COVID-19 pandemic. They agreed to continue maintaining and promoting the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms, speed up cooperation and exchanges between 13 border localities and boost the construction of border markets and distribution centres between the three countries. They agreed to continue effectively implementing agreements on border management, enhance cooperation in ensuring border security and in transnational crime prevention and control; speed up the implementation of the plan to connect the three economies by 2030, focusing on cooperation and tapping resources from development partners to develop Hà Nội-Vientiane expressway, Vientiane-Vũng Áng railway and HCM City-Phnom Penh railway. The three PMs said they highly appreciated the talks which were initiated by Cambodian PM Hun Sen, saying that the event would help… Read full this story

