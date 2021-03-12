PetroVietnam Gas (GAS) engineers at a facility. The company shares lost 1.7 per cent on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese stock markets experienced a choppy trading session on Friday as shares encountered correcting pressure with sharper divergence among stocks. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Minh Stock Exchange was down 0.01 per cent to close at 1,181.56 points. It had moved up 0.7 per cent on Wednesday. More than 624.7 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ14.6 trillion (US$632 million). Market breadth was negative with 182 gaining stocks and 280 losers. "The resistance area of 1,185-1,200 point is a strong resistance level for the VN-Index in terms of sentimental and technical factors," said Bảo Việt Securities Company (BVSC). "Therefore, we believe that the market shall encounter correcting pressure when approaching this zone. "Overall, the market still fluctuates in the area limited by the upper bound of 1,185-1,200 points and the lower bound of 1,150-1,155 points," BVSC said. "Investors should maintain the stock exposure at 50 per cent. After buying at the support zone of 1,150-1,155 points, investors can consider lowering stock proportion when the market approaches the strong resistance zone at 1,185-1,200 points," BVSC said…. Read full this story

VN-Index dips in bumpy trade with divergence among stocks have 266 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.