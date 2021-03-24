VN Government successfully navigates challenging 2016-21 tenure: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc addressed the National Assembly on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has successfully navigated "the tempestuous sea voyage" with far greater challenges than initially projected in the Government's 2016-21 tenure, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said on Wednesday. In a speech on the works of the Government given to the National Assembly, which opened its final session of the 14th-tenure (2016-21) and is scheduled to elect new leaders of the country for the next five years, the Government leader noted the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020, intensifying geopolitical competitions between major powers, increasing financial risks, and fast-changing science and technology landscape. The Government's committed focus on improving the institutions to create breakthrough developments, facilitate the operations and resolve the bottlenecks for enterprises and the public, and create an open business environment, was one of the highlights of this tenure, he said, adding that all levels of the political system have been involved in this efforts. Việt Nam's internationally recognised pandemic response has ensured the achievement of the double goals – effective containment of outbreaks alongside socio-economic recovery as a means to ensure social welfare and people's living… Read full this story

