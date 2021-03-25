VN attends 46th regular session of UN Human Rights Council

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh. —VNA/VNS Photo GENEVA — The 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), held at the UN office in Geneva, concluded on Wednesday. The session consisted of 51 meetings held in both face-to-face and online formats. Apart from high-level meetings, there were a number of dialogues and panel discussions about human rights issues. During the 46th session, the UNHRC discussed and approved the universal periodic review reports of 14 countries and about 30 resolutions, including one resolution on ensuring equitable, affordable, timely, and universal access for all countries to vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh led the Vietnamese delegation at the session. Addressing the high-level segment that began the session on February 22, he highlighted the country's policies, efforts and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights amid the pandemic, noting that Việt Nam has concurrently managed to contain the outbreak, care for people's health, sustain economic growth, and guarantee social security. Minh also briefed participants about Việt Nam's contributions to the world's concerted efforts in response to the pandemic such as providing face masks and medical supplies for more than 50 countries and… Read full this story

