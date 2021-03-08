LODGIS HOSPITALITY'S LONG-TERM VISION AND INVESTMENT STRATEGY FOR VIET NAM'S TOURISM MARKET High school student creates non-profit organisation to transform mental health amid COVID-19 Buddhists on a pilgrimage to worship the land of Buddha on Mount Fansipan Sun World Fansipan Legend marks the rise of the international ranking for Sa Pa tourism VinBrain reaches final round of global competition “COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge” The serviced apartments in Vinhomes Ocean Park (Gia Lam), of which the rental price could not be more reasonable, are opening up an exceptional “3 in 1” living space serving the demands of living – travelling – relaxing is currently the ideal destination for the intellectual community, students, teachers and experts in the east of Ha Noi. A perfect civilised destination for the intellectual community The housing quality, convenient location and living environment with handy amenities are often considered the top priorities for tenants who are looking for a rental property. Therefore, the problem of finding a suitable apartment for rent still gives many people a headache especially those of the intellectual community who have varied expectations about a safe, civilised and healthy living space. In the city, living in centrally located houses often comes with high rents, meanwhile, the… Read full this story

Vinhomes Ocean Park: ‘a miniature city for the intellectual community' have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.