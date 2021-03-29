Vĩnh Long social work centre cares for disadvantaged children

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh feeds a child at the Vĩnh Long Province Centre for Social Work. VNA/VNS Photo Lê Thúy Hằng VĨNH LONG — Thirty-nine children in the Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long, sixteen of whom are disabled, live in a house called the Centre for Social Work where dedicated teachers devote themselves to raising the disadvantaged kids. Many of the children have been abandoned by their parents or are orphans, making for a hugely difficult start to life. Trương Thị Ngọc Yến, 51 years old, has been working at the centre for 20 years. She still remembers the first day when she came to work as a caregiver and feared she wasn’t cut out for the work as most of the children were disabled or suffered from cerebral palsy and polio. Fortunately, Yến's love for children has grown and grown by taking care of them and listening to stories about their disadvantaged circumstances. The stories motivate her to help the unlucky children suffer from less pain. She has helped a lot of children at the centre develop and gradually rehabilitate. "My biggest happiness is to see a child find adoptive parents or be able to find a job for their future," she said. "I hope there will be… Read full this story

