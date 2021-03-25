Vingroup to officially launch Vsmart Star 5 – a smartphone with pioneered free 4G DATA service in Viet Nam

Sun World Fansipan Legend- the attraction of “the World’s Leading Natural Landscape Tourist Attraction” Vinamilk exports fresh milk with bird's net to Singapore Vinhomes to launch an online real estate trading floor PYCOGROUP embarks on a strategic partnership with POSITIVE THINKING COMPANY – A global independent tech consultancy group Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a dream destination brought to life On March 26, VinSmart Research & Manufacturer Joint Stock Company (a member of Vingroup) will officially launch its Vsmart Star 5 smartphone. As Vsmart’s first product in 2021 and integrated with a free monthly 10GB 4G internet data package for 18 months via advanced virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, this smartphone promises to become one of the most popular mid-range smartphones in its segment. Star 5 model will be the best choice for the popular customers looking for a modern life with a wide range of utilities and experiences. Virtual SIM (vSIM) technology provided by Vinsmart enables delivery of sim-less internet (4G Data) connectivity after completed activation by the carrier. The integration of the free 4G DATA service facilitates VinSmart to step by step change the service standards for consumers in Viet Nam. VinaPhone will provide 4G DATA service for… Read full this story

