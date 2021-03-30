VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries in one month

CapitaLand ranked among world's most sustainable companies for 9th time What is the formula for success for luxury condominium project The Marq? GALAXY STUDIO BECOMES THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS' THEATRICAL RELEASES IN VIET NAM Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion and its exceptional advantage from a prime location Vingroup to officially launch Vsmart Star 5 – a smartphone with pioneered free 4G DATA service in Viet Nam Over 500 prominent scientists, universities, and recognized organizations from 36 countries, representing six continents have registered to become the Official Nominators for the VinFuture Prize over one month after the Foundation launched its Call for Nominations. Founded by Vingroup Chairman – billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife – Mrs. Pham Thu Huong, VinFuture Prize is one of the largest global science and technology prizes so far with an annual value of VND104.5 billion (US$4.5 mil). VinFuture focuses on technology research works which have positive and large-scale impact s on the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Dr. Le Mai Lan, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Designated Representative of the VinFuture Foundation, said: "There have been enthusiastic responses and positive feedback from the scientific community about VinFuture… Read full this story

