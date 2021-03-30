VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries in one month

CapitaLand ranked among world's most sustainable companies for 9th time What is the formula for success for luxury condominium project The Marq? GALAXY STUDIO BECOMES THE EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS' THEATRICAL RELEASES IN VIET NAM Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion and its exceptional advantage from a prime location Vingroup to officially launch Vsmart Star 5 – a smartphone with pioneered free 4G DATA service in Viet Nam Over 500 prominent scientists, universities, and recognized organizations from 36 countries, representing six continents have registered to become the Official Nominators for the VinFuture Prize over one month after the Foundation launched its Call for Nominations. Founded by Vingroup Chairman – billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife – Mrs. Pham Thu Huong, VinFuture Prize is one of the largest global science and technology prizes so far with an annual value of VND104.5 billion (US$4.5 mil). VinFuture focuses on technology research works which have positive and large-scale impact s on the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Dr. Le Mai Lan, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Designated Representative of the VinFuture Foundation, said: "There have been enthusiastic responses and positive feedback from the scientific community about VinFuture… Read full this story
- Joe Biden's inauguration will have fewer than 1,500 official guests instead of the 200,000 invited in 2016, organizers reveal - after pleading with people to watch online
- VinFuture Prize pledges US$ 4.5M annually to reward breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations
- Trump Confirms He'll Nominate Supreme Court Justice 'Without Delay'
- Mike Pence will skip the country as soon as he formally confirms Joe Biden's victory on January 6 with week-long foreign tour to avoid face-to-face confrontation with Donald Trump and angry supporters
- Vietnam’s dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, wife commit initial $100mn to global VinFuture Prize
- US states will likely give out fewer doses of COVID-19 shots than promised this month because their estimates were made before Pfizer halved its production, official claims
- White House security official lost foot and part of leg battling COVID-19: report
- Trump's abuse of 'acting' officials is ripe for change by Biden
- BAFTA TV nominations 2019 announced: Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal sweep the board as Ant and Dec bag two nods after a tumultuous year
- 63rd GRAMMY Awards 2021 Nominations: Taylor Swift, BTS, Dua Lipa earn nominations
VinFuture has had more than 500 official nominators from 36 countries in one month have 374 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.