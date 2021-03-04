VinFast plans electric car plant in US

Engineers are working inside the assembly workshop at the VinFast factory in the northern city of Hải Phòng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to open an automobile plant in the US after establishing a 50-member R&D office in San Francisco in preparation for California automobile sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported. “VinFast’s vision is to become a global smart electric car company and the US market is one of the first international markets that we will focus on,” Bloomberge quoted VinFast Chief Executive Officer Thái Thị Thanh Hải as saying. “We initially will develop high-end models for the US,” she added. Hải expressed her strong belief that VinFast can win over the US and other overseas customers weary of buying an automobile from a Vietnamese firm they know little or nothing about by offering top-quality vehicles with high safety standards and advanced technology. VinFast also plans to open 35 California showrooms and service centres this year, she said. Most recently, California regulators have granted VinFast a license to test autonomous vehicles on public roads. The company aims to deliver its first electric vehicles to US customers next year. Hải did not… Read full this story
