According to the organizing board, VINASA is receiving entries via website http://leadingitcompanies.com until August 12. Eligible companies must be formed in Vietnam for at least three years. Winners of the program are scheduled to be announced on October 25-26 in Ho Chi Minh City within the framework of an international conference on smart city and the Japan IT Day 2017. In 2016, the program honored 20 enterprises in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and International Trade Office (ITO), along with 26 providers of IT solutions and services, and 4 digital content firms. The top 50 IT companies of Vietnam 2016 were introduced in many world famous IT exhibition and events. Source: VNA
- Program honors high schoolers who register new voters
- Mold-making program honors first female apprentice
- Minneapolis City Council approves license program for scooter companies
- Midland National Life Insurance Company named to 2018 Ward’s top 50 list
- Ultra Petroleum Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results, Provides Update on Horizontal and Vertical Program
- G2 Tech Group Again Makes Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies
- Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
- Spotting the next Facebook: How we picked the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50
- Trouble getting bonding? Program helps small construction firms
- Pax8 Named one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc.
VINASA’s program honors top 50 IT companies have 201 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.