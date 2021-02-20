Vietnam Software Association (Vinasa) are due to the trip to Germany and Denmark from March 1-9 to carry out market researches. Under plan, a Vietnamese delegation will take part in a programme including professional seminars to exchange experience and knowledge with foreign partners in Copenhagen ( Denmark ) and Frankfurt ( Germany ); a working visit to CeBIT exhibition in two days. At present, Vinasa is preparing for the showcase of domestic enterprises in the exhibition. Enterprises who are interested in the activity are welcomed to register for membership at [email protected] . As estimated, the whole event will be carried out at the cost of euro 2,995. Source: TBKTSG Online Translated by Hoang Anh
- Truly, madly, steeply: a via ferrata tour of the Dolomites
- From a golden gun to a bear hug ... Saudi Prince's Asia tour tells the West: You may shun me, but I'm not alone
- Perez on course for delightful double at DP World Tour Championship
- Europe's Ryder Cup stars snapped at Heathrow Airport with partners as they jet out to defend their crown
- Concord’s Yealimi Noh keeps share of lead in LPGA Tour event
- Best family activities for May half term 2019 including Harry Potter bus tour and Marvel Avengers exhibition
- Billie Eilish leaves fans upset after star announces tour refunds instead of being able to use passes later
- Elton John announces new North American tour dates for 2022
- COVID-19: England cricket tour of South Africa abandoned after positive virus tests
- UK officials criticize Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'unnecessary' train tour amid coronavirus pandemic
Vinasa to tour Europe have 245 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.