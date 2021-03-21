Vinamilk exports fresh milk with bird’s net to Singapore

Vinhomes to launch an online real estate trading floor PYCOGROUP embarks on a strategic partnership with POSITIVE THINKING COMPANY – A global independent tech consultancy group Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – a dream destination brought to life One Mount and Google Cloud Come Together To Build Vietnam’s Largest Technology Ecosystem Vietnam’s retail market – a 200 billion USD “gold mine" strongly desired by international brands Vinamilk, the largest dairy producer of Vietnam, has recently exported the first batch of high-end products "Pasteurised fresh milk containing oats" to Singapore. Products in this high-end segment, which was officially launched in Vietnam in 2020, have received positive feedback from the domestic market. Breakthrough products in the Singaporean market According to the assessment of the Vinamilk's product distribution partner in Singapore, the potential of oat milk is huge because there is currently no similar product in the Singaporean market, in addition to the very special taste of fresh milk combined with swallow nest, marking a great advantage in competition with other products in Singapore. Products of fresh milk containing bird's nest have been shipped to Singapore since early this month. Ivan Tan, a representative of Vinamilk's partner in Singapore, said people in Singapore… Read full this story

