Viettel wins two titles at World Mobile Broadband & ICT 2021

The event drew the participation of a large number of domestic and international experts, officials from ministries and representatives of ICT companies, and mobile service providers. According to figures released by the Telecommunication Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam had more than 17.2 million fixed-line internet subscribers and nearly 69.5 million mobile broadband subscribers at the end of February 2021. To accelerate the project to complete national digital transformation by 2030 as well as to facilitate the formation of a digital economy, Vietnam's ICT industry should make more innovations and breakthroughs. Chairman of the Vietnam Radio-Electronics Association Tran Duc Lai said that domestic mobile broadband providers are pilot-running their 5G networks in several populous areas, and they will expand their 5G networks based on Vietnam-made core equipment later this year. Vietnam is now paying special attention to developing 5G applications in agricultural production, hi-tech industry, and Industry 4.0 technologies. In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said the world is entering the digital era. According to him, the world will see big changes in 10 years' time. While the current physical world will be transformed to a virtual world, all social and… Read full this story

