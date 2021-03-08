Viettel Post launches e-commerce sites to help Hai Duong farmers

The COVID-19 outbreak that occured in Hai Duong province has forced local farmers to discard their agricutural products and caused difficulties for their livelihood. Nguyen Tien Thanh, Deputy Chairman of Pham Tran commune in Gia Loc district, held that dozens of thousands of tonnes of vegetables could not be sold due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many appeals were made these days to save the agricultural produce but not all agricultural produce was transported out of Hai Duong. In that situation, Viettel Post decided to give a hand to Hai Duong farmers. The company help local farmers sell their agricultural products on its e-commerce floor called Vo So (Voso.vn). This is the first time Hai Duong farmers have sold their agricultural products on the e-commerce floor. Leaders of Viettel Post said that the agricultural products transported from Hai Duong to Hanoi to be sold along streets are normally harvested for a long time, thus their quality is more or less downgraded. Meanwhile, if they are sold on the e-commerce floor, consumers can buy cheap goods in good quality. According to the company's project, after farmers list their products on the Voso e-commerce floor, Viettel Post will receive all… Read full this story

