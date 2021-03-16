Under the MoU, Alibaba.com pledged to provide technical assistance in digital transformation for trade promotion organizations and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of Vietnam. Meanwhile, Vietrade, an agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), is committed to working with Alibaba.com to improve the digital transformation and e-commerce capacity of the targeted groups. They are set to continue organizing a series of capacity building events to benefit more than 1,200 businesses nationwide in the next three years. Besides, long-term cooperation plans related to digital transformation, business brand and product trademark building, awareness improvement, and advice provision for firms to operate on Alibaba.com will also be made and implemented concertedly. Addressing the e-commerce conference – the first big event of Alibaba.com in Vietnam, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said e-commerce in Vietnam grew 18 percent in 2020 to reach 11.8 billion USD. Though the expansion was slower than forecast, Vietnam was still the only Southeast Asian nation to post a double-digit growth rate in e-commerce. As the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously hampered global trading and supply chains, the MoIT has directed Vietrade to adjust many activities to the reality, including stepping up online trade promotion to… Read full this story

Vietrade, Alibaba.com partner to help firms with online export have 359 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.