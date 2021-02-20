Vietnam’s plastics exporters eye new opportunities in Europe

The domestic plastics sector grew strongly in recent years Top 10 external supply sources General Department of Vietnam Customs data show that the export value of the plastics sector grew continuously in recent years at an average annual rate of 14-15 percent. Vietnamese plastics products have been exported to more than 150 markets. According to the International Trade Center, plastics products of EU member countries currently have the advantage over imported products. However, given that they are not subject to anti-dumping taxes ranging from 4-30 percent, Vietnamese plastic packaging products are more competitive than those of other regional countries, such as Thailand and China. In 2019, Vietnam ranked among the top 10 external plastics supply sources of the EU. Imports from Vietnam reached US$930.6 million in 2019, an increase of 5.2 percent compared with 2018, accounting for 0.4 percent of total value of plastics imports by the EU. Major import markets included Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Belgium. EVFTA opportunities According to the European-American Market Department of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the current basic rate of taxes imposed on most Vietnamese plastics products (6.5 percent) was reduced to zero as soon as the EVFTA took effect in… Read full this story

