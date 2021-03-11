Vietnam’s exports warm up

Total export turnover reached US$48.55 billion At Saigon 3 Garment Joint Stock Company in the first days of March, more than 850 workers are still diligently fulfilling the orders signed from the end of last year. Mr. Pham Xuan Hong, CEO of the company, said that stagnancy in trade in the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic had been overcome by enterprises and the governments of countries around the world through the strong development of platforms for the digital economy. In Vietnam, last year, the digitization of e-commerce platforms between Vietnam and other countries was implemented urgently by authorities. Thanks to that, the company still managed to maintain revenue. By the end of last year, each employee of the company received a bonus of about VND30 million per person for the Lunar New Year, equivalent to 2.5 months’ salary. At Dien Quang Lamp Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company, Cat Thai Production and Trade Co., Ltd., and Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company, the working atmosphere at factories and the production lines was fairly vibrant. The representative of Cat Thai Production and Trade Co., Ltd. Shared that from the beginning of this year to now, his company… Read full this story

