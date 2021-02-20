Vietnam’s cup of tea: Public-private partnerships

According to the Vietnam Tea Association (VITAS), Vietnam ranks fifth and seventh among countries and territories worldwide in terms of tea exports and production, respectively. Vietnam exports tea products to 74 countries and territories. About 123,000 hectares of tea is cultivated in 34 provinces and cities throughout the country. In 2020, tea exports to key markets were stable or grew despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Domestic sales of tea products totaled 45,000 tonnes in 2020, of which 51 percent was black tea, 48 percent was green tea, and one percent was other tea products. Le Van Duc, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development's Department of Crop Production, assessed that in recent years, Vietnam's tea industry has recorded significant achievements. A 20-year program for development of tea varieties has created 30 new tea varieties, accounting for 60 percent of the country's tea cultivation area. Under PPP models, tea farmer households are participating in development chains, including the Rainforest Alliances and VECO, IDH, and a program for the sustainable development of Shan Tuyet tea in northern mountainous areas, among others. VITAS Deputy Chairwoman and General Secretary Nguyen Thi Anh Hong said the industry's PPP program has obtained encouraging achievements… Read full this story

