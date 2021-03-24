Vietnamese YouTuber brings Việt Nam’s pride to Angola

Phạm Quang Linh has painted a beautiful story on the arid land in Africa. — Photo vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — Young builder Phạm Quang Linh has managed to “paint” a beautiful farming story on arid land in Africa. Linh, 24, from the central province of Nghệ An, lives in Angola. Linh and his friends are bringing new vitality to the country which faces hot and dry weather year-round. Five years ago, Linh moved to the country on the other side of the world to find a new life as a construction worker. After a period of working and accumulating a little capital, Linh opened a small stone workshop. This is also the time when Linh fell in love with YouTube in 2019. Linh told vietnamnet.vn that he just wanted to record videos and post them on YouTube so that his family, friends and other people could learn about his life away from home. After two years of posting about his life and work in Angola on the YouTube channel Quang Linh Vlogs – Cuộc Sống ở Châu Phi (Quang Linh Vlogs – Life in Africa), he has attracted 1.77 million subscribers and makes his living entirely from YouTube. “My YouTube channel mainly publishes videos of… Read full this story

