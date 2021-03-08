The Vietnamese women's union in Malaysia hosted the charity auction on its Facebook page, auctioning products made by female Vietnamese expatriates. In just over an hour, more than 100 different products were sold for nearly 7,500 RM (42 million VND), which was channelled into the union's charity fund to help disadvantaged people. The friendship association of Vietnamese in Macau, which has more than 8,000 female members, held a meeting and musical festival in a bid to cheer up participants and encourage them to overcome the difficulties amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, the association of Vietnamese in Vientiane held a celebration and a contest to honour Vietnamese women in the country. Vu Tu Oanh, a counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, lauded the female group's contribution to the growth of the association. Source: VNA
- Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's International Women's Day message: think of the men
- China celebrates first International Tea Day
- International Tea Day 2020: Here are some tweets to celebrate the occasion
- International Tea Day 2020: 11 Proven Health Benefits Of Honeybush Tea
- On International Museum Day, take a virtual tour of these five museums across the globe
- 'Here's to continuing to shape a future that has equality for all genders': 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford shares an emotional message on International Women's Day
- International Tea Day 2020: How to make the perfect cup
- International Museum Day 2020: Where does the term museum come from; a look at some interesting museums from around the world
- International Museum Day 2020: Preserving the pandemic memorabilia is no easy feat
- Xi sends letter congratulating on International Tea Day
Vietnamese overseas celebrate International Women’s Day have 253 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.