Vietnamese kids in the UK are participating in the ‘Cards for the Elderly’ campaign initiated by 11-year-old Anna Hoàng and her mother, Hoàng Hà. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Hà LONDON — Vietnamese children in the UK are bringing smiles to the faces of the elderly with 1,000 handmade greeting cards as part of the ‘Cards for the Elderly’ campaign. Launched on March 1, the campaign is open to all Vietnamese children under 18. They can send the cards they make to Lennox House-Care UK and St Anne's Nursing Home members in London who have been living in loneliness, unable to meet their relatives or having lost their loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 26 Vietnamese children have registered to join the campaign. The campaign was launched by Hoàng Hà and her daughter, 11-year-old Anna Hoàng, in response to a similar campaign launched by Rain on Me which provides a safe space, in the form of a support group, for those needing to vent about daily struggles and stresses affecting their mental health. "When I first joined the campaign, I decided to hand-make 30 cards. After I sent them, the founder of Rain on Me sent back an urgent later, stating that they would like to… Read full this story

Vietnamese kids in the UK make greeting cards for the elderly have 328 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.