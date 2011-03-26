Vietnamese intangible heritages to be promoted

Tourism Information Network, www.vietnamtourism.com.vn , has just launched an initiative, "Visitors with an opportunity to enjoy free traditional art performances at the Hong Ha Theatre in March and April, 2011", aimed at honouring and introducing the traditional art values of Vietnam. In each performance, all art genres, such as tuong co (traditional theatre opera), nha nhac Cung dinh Hue (a form of Vietnamese Hue court music), mua lan (lion dance) and trong hoi (festival drum), all recognised as "intangible cultural heritages of the World "by UNESCO, will be performed by popular Vietnamese artists. Art performances will take place at the Hong Ha Theatre, at 51 Duong Thanh Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, every Thursday and Sunday, from 6.30- 7.30 p.m. Source: HNM Translated by Tran Hoai
