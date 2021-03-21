A corner of the general hall inside the Laos’ National Assembly building. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên VIENTIANNE — A ceremony was held in Vientiane on Saturday to hand over the new National Assembly Building to the Lao legislature, which is a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people. The hand-over was made on time to serve the first session of the 9th Lao National Assembly. The ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Minister of Construction Lê Quang Hùng; Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Somphanh Phengkhammy; and Major General Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, Commander of the Army Corps 11, the general contractor of the project. Talking to a Vietnam News Agency reporter at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Lao NA and head of the steering committee for the new NA Building project Somphanh Phengkhammy appreciated the efforts of the project's management board, the investor and related units, particularly the general contractor – Army Corps 11 of Việt Nam. He stressed that despite the great impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply of materials and equipment as well as the sending of technical staff to the construction site, the contractor's workers had worked round the clock to ensure… Read full this story

Vietnamese-funded new National Assembly Building handed over to Laos have 251 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.