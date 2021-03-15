Vietnamese firm selected as prime contractor for Biên Hòa Airbase dioxin remediation project

A dioxin contaminated area in Biên Hòa Airbase. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has for the first time awarded a prime construction contract to a local Vietnamese contractor for its Dioxin Remediation at Biên Hoà Airbase Area project. Though Vietnamese companies have been involved in USAID dioxin remediation work in both the Da Nang Airport remediation and Biên Hòa Airbase remediation projects until now they have been subcontractors of American firms. Through this contract, several on and off-base areas with high levels of dioxin contamination will be environmentally remediated, including areas of high traffic posing greater exposure risks. The contractor will also construct a long-term storage facility for excavated soil, as well as an access road and fencing. According to USAID, the decision is expected to build the capacity of a Vietnamese construction contractor to lead the implementation of state-of-the-art environmental remediation work. In January, the Ministry of National Defence, US Mission to Việt Nam and Việt Nam's Air Defence Air Force Command (ADAFC) celebrated initial dioxin remediation results in the Biên Hòa Airbase area, highlighting the US and Việt Nam's commitment toward resolving war legacies. Over the past year, 1,134 cubic metres of dioxin-contaminated sediment have… Read full this story

