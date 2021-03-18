A scene in Nước 2030 by Vietnamese famed director Nguyễn Võ Nghiêm Minh. The climate-themed film is being virtually screened on the website vimeo.com. Photo courtesy of the producers HÀ NỘI — The latest film by Vietnamese famed director Nguyễn Võ Nghiêm Minh is available to rent on vimeo.com , giving film fans a chance to indulge in the work of the renowned director. Entitled Nước 2030 (2030) , Minh's film is set in a fictional setting in which the south of Việt Nam is submerged in water. The film was featured as part of the InterAsia Water(s) Graduate Conference, 2021 by Council on Southeast Asia Studies at Yale University on Thursday. At this conference, the director also joined a Q&A session via Zoom with the audience. It is not the first time Minh's film has been featured in a seminar on climate change. In 2016, Nước 2030 was the opening film of European Climate Diplomacy Week. The director was also a speaker at a seminar at the event after the film was screened. Minh is a Vietnamese-American filmmaker based in Los Angeles. He holds a PhD in physics and used to work as a lecturer before focusing on directing. Nước 2030 was completed… Read full this story

Vietnamese film about climate change available to rent online have 365 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.